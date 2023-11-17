Vascular Biogenics (NASDAQ:VBLT) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Vascular Biogenics (NASDAQ:VBLT – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Monday. The firm issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.
Vascular Biogenics stock opened at $0.16 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.20 and its 200-day moving average is $0.22. The company has a market cap of $12.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.74 and a beta of 0.77. Vascular Biogenics has a 12 month low of $0.10 and a 12 month high of $0.32.
Vascular Biogenics (NASDAQ:VBLT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 14th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter.
Vascular Biogenics Ltd., a biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and immune-inflammatory diseases in Israel and the United States. It develops VB-601 using monocyte targeting technology for various inflammatory indications. The company was formerly known as Medicard Ltd.
