Vascular Biogenics (NASDAQ:VBLT) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Vascular Biogenics (NASDAQ:VBLT – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Monday. The firm issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Vascular Biogenics stock opened at $0.16 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.20 and its 200-day moving average is $0.22. The company has a market cap of $12.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.74 and a beta of 0.77. Vascular Biogenics has a 12 month low of $0.10 and a 12 month high of $0.32.

Vascular Biogenics (NASDAQ:VBLT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 14th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VBLT. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vascular Biogenics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $52,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vascular Biogenics during the 1st quarter valued at about $64,000. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of Vascular Biogenics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $66,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vascular Biogenics by 49.2% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 36,797 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 12,133 shares during the period. 0.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vascular Biogenics Ltd., a biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and immune-inflammatory diseases in Israel and the United States. It develops VB-601 using monocyte targeting technology for various inflammatory indications. The company was formerly known as Medicard Ltd.

