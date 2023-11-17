Vector Group (NYSE:VGR) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Vector Group (NYSE:VGR – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Monday morning.

Vector Group Trading Down 1.6 %

VGR stock opened at $10.55 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $10.63 and a 200-day moving average of $11.57. Vector Group has a 12-month low of $9.86 and a 12-month high of $14.39. The company has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.68 and a beta of 1.12.

Vector Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.58%. Vector Group’s payout ratio is currently 73.40%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Trading of Vector Group

In other news, insider J Bryant Kirkland III bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $10.32 per share, with a total value of $103,200.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 450,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,650,429.36. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . 7.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Vector Group by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 66,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $840,000 after buying an additional 1,986 shares during the period. Great Waters Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Vector Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $192,000. Atomi Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vector Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $192,000. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in shares of Vector Group by 15.0% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,073,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,189,000 after acquiring an additional 270,606 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Vector Group by 1,509.1% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,026,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,327,000 after acquiring an additional 962,623 shares in the last quarter. 64.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vector Group Company Profile

Vector Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes in the United States. It operates in two segments, Tobacco and Real Estate. The company produces cigarettes under the EAGLE 20's, Pyramid, Montego, Grand Prix, Liggett Select, Eve, and USA brand names, as well as various partner and private label brands.

Further Reading

