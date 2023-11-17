Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) Price Target Cut to $216.00 by Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by The Goldman Sachs Group from $244.00 to $216.00 in a research report report published on Monday, Benzinga reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on VEEV. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Veeva Systems from $235.00 to $200.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating and set a $225.00 price target on shares of Veeva Systems in a report on Thursday, August 31st. UBS Group increased their price objective on Veeva Systems from $175.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, August 31st. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Veeva Systems from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and increased their price target for the stock from $211.00 to $229.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Veeva Systems has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $218.83.

Veeva Systems Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of Veeva Systems stock opened at $175.32 on Monday. Veeva Systems has a 1 year low of $157.00 and a 1 year high of $225.49. The company has a market cap of $28.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.87. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $199.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $194.47.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 30th. The technology company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.08. Veeva Systems had a return on equity of 10.89% and a net margin of 24.20%. The company had revenue of $590.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $582.28 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.56 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Veeva Systems will post 2.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Thomas D. Schwenger sold 1,238 shares of Veeva Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $272,360.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 21,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,692,380. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, COO Thomas D. Schwenger sold 1,238 shares of Veeva Systems stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $272,360.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 21,329 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,692,380. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Paul J. Sekhri sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.85, for a total transaction of $562,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,484 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,256,727.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 39,768 shares of company stock worth $7,990,190 over the last three months. Company insiders own 10.98% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 90,363.8% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 98,398,383 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $19,456,312,000 after acquiring an additional 98,289,612 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Veeva Systems by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,888,204 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,738,229,000 after purchasing an additional 132,560 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its position in Veeva Systems by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 10,568,726 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,089,754,000 after purchasing an additional 306,477 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Veeva Systems by 3.7% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,784,552 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,430,724,000 after purchasing an additional 277,228 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 4.3% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 7,779,200 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,538,181,000 after purchasing an additional 323,959 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.07% of the company’s stock.

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry. It offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software and data solutions, such as Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) that enable customer-facing employees at pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies; Veeva Vault PromoMats, an end-to-end content and digital asset management solution; Veeva Vault Medical that provides source of medical content across multiple channels and geographies; Veeva Crossix, an analytics platform for pharmaceutical brands; Veeva OpenData, a customer reference data solution; Veeva Link, a data application that allows link to generate real-time intelligence; and Veeva Compass includes de-identified and longitudinal patient data for the United States.

