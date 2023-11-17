Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) Holdings Increased by Clarius Group LLC

Clarius Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR – Free Report) by 20.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,727 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,133 shares during the quarter. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in Ventas were worth $318,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VTR. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ventas during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its position in shares of Ventas by 184.4% in the 2nd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 657 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares during the period. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Ventas in the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Ventas during the fourth quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ventas in the second quarter worth about $59,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Ventas alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Wedbush upgraded shares of Ventas from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $44.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Ventas from $54.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Ventas from $49.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. Raymond James lowered Ventas from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $53.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Ventas from $52.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.62.

Ventas Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of VTR stock opened at $44.65 on Friday. Ventas, Inc. has a 12 month low of $39.33 and a 12 month high of $53.15. The company has a market cap of $17.97 billion, a PE ratio of 4,469.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The business’s 50 day moving average is $42.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.64.

Ventas Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 2nd were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 29th. Ventas’s dividend payout ratio is 18,018.02%.

About Ventas

(Free Report)

Ventas Inc, an S&P 500 company, operates at the intersection of two large and dynamic industries healthcare and real estate. Fueled by powerful demographic demand from growth in the aging population, Ventas owns or has investments in a highly diversified portfolio of approximately 1,400 properties in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ventas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ventas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.