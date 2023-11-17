Venture Manageme Institutional Sells 236,747 Shares of The Honest Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:HNST) Stock

The Honest Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:HNST – Get Free Report) major shareholder Venture Manageme Institutional sold 236,747 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.53, for a total transaction of $362,222.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,487,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,516,185.59. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.
Venture Manageme Institutional also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, November 13th, Venture Manageme Institutional sold 64,196 shares of Honest stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.41, for a total value of $90,516.36.
- On Thursday, November 9th, Venture Manageme Institutional sold 151,741 shares of Honest stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.56, for a total value of $236,715.96.
Honest Price Performance
NASDAQ:HNST opened at $1.43 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.47. The Honest Company, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.06 and a 12 month high of $3.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $136.52 million, a PE ratio of -2.51 and a beta of 0.47.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Honest
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several brokerages have recently issued reports on HNST. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $2.00 price objective on shares of Honest in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Honest from $2.00 to $1.85 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th.
Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Honest
About Honest
The Honest Company, Inc manufactures and sells diapers and wipes, skin and personal care, and household and wellness products. The company also offers baby clothing and nursery bedding products. It sells its products through digital and retail sales channels, such as its website and third-party ecommerce sites, as well as brick and mortar retailers.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Honest
- Election Stocks: How Elections Affect the Stock Market
- Williams-Sonoma is a steal for buy-and-hold investors
- What Are Growth Stocks and Investing in Them
- A closer look at Warren Buffett’s latest surprise purchase
- What are stock market earnings reports?
- GE stock surges to six-year high: What’s behind the move?
Receive News & Ratings for Honest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.