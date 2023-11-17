Veritable L.P. Buys 33 Shares of MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB)

Veritable L.P. boosted its stake in shares of MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB – Free Report) by 1.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,321 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 33 shares during the quarter. Veritable L.P.’s holdings in MongoDB were worth $954,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. abrdn plc raised its stake in shares of MongoDB by 79.7% during the first quarter. abrdn plc now owns 12,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,802,000 after acquiring an additional 5,331 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of MongoDB by 227.2% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 39,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,177,000 after buying an additional 27,331 shares during the period. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MongoDB in the 1st quarter worth $7,433,000. Empower Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of MongoDB during the 1st quarter worth $7,302,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of MongoDB by 3.5% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 5,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,273,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the period. 88.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $495.00 to $440.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $440.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Tigress Financial boosted their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $490.00 to $495.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Mizuho upped their target price on MongoDB from $240.00 to $260.00 in a report on Friday, September 1st. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on MongoDB from $425.00 to $465.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $419.74.

Insider Buying and Selling at MongoDB

In other MongoDB news, Director Dwight A. Merriman sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $389.50, for a total value of $2,337,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,201,159 shares in the company, valued at approximately $467,851,430.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Dev Ittycheria sold 134,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $327.20, for a total value of $43,844,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 218,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $71,357,412. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Dwight A. Merriman sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $389.50, for a total value of $2,337,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,201,159 shares in the company, valued at $467,851,430.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 289,484 shares of company stock worth $101,547,167. Insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

MongoDB Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MDB opened at $389.07 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.48, a quick ratio of 4.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. MongoDB, Inc. has a twelve month low of $137.70 and a twelve month high of $439.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is $354.09 and its 200 day moving average is $355.78. The company has a market cap of $27.76 billion, a PE ratio of -112.45 and a beta of 1.16.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 31st. The company reported ($0.63) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.70) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $423.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $389.93 million. MongoDB had a negative net margin of 16.21% and a negative return on equity of 29.69%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that MongoDB, Inc. will post -2.17 EPS for the current year.

MongoDB Company Profile

(Free Report)

MongoDB, Inc provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

Featured Stories

