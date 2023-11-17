Veritable L.P. Has $912,000 Position in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Veritable L.P. grew its stake in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Free Report) by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,886 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 676 shares during the period. Veritable L.P.’s holdings in General Mills were worth $912,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Disciplined Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of General Mills by 245.9% during the 1st quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 294 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. FWL Investment Management LLC bought a new position in General Mills during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new stake in General Mills in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC bought a new stake in General Mills in the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, RFP Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of General Mills by 573.8% during the 2nd quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC now owns 411 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. 75.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on GIS. HSBC started coverage on shares of General Mills in a report on Friday, September 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $74.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on General Mills from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 7th. Mizuho cut their price objective on General Mills from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on General Mills from $88.00 to $77.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of General Mills from $71.00 to $69.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, General Mills has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.94.

NYSE:GIS opened at $65.02 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $64.52 and its 200-day moving average is $73.48. The company has a market cap of $37.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.86, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.72. General Mills, Inc. has a 52-week low of $60.33 and a 52-week high of $90.89.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 20th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.01. General Mills had a return on equity of 24.39% and a net margin of 12.07%. The firm had revenue of $4.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.88 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.11 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 9th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.63%. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.56%.

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates through four segments: North America Retail; International; Pet; and North America Foodservice. It offers grain, ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream and frozen desserts, nutrition bars, and savory snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

