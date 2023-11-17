Veritable L.P. Lowers Position in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

Veritable L.P. lowered its stake in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,021 shares of the company’s stock after selling 128 shares during the quarter. Veritable L.P.’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $1,473,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Marriott International by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC now owns 1,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Marriott International by 12.9% in the second quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 58,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,791,000 after acquiring an additional 6,730 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its position in shares of Marriott International by 21.4% during the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 29,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,342,000 after purchasing an additional 5,119 shares in the last quarter. Merlin Capital LLC raised its stake in Marriott International by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Merlin Capital LLC now owns 4,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $580,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Marriott International by 15.5% in the 2nd quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 14,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,639,000 after purchasing an additional 1,930 shares in the last quarter. 58.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Rajeev Menon sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.03, for a total transaction of $1,656,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 4,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $828,120. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Rajeev Menon sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.03, for a total value of $1,656,240.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $828,120. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Anthony Capuano sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.23, for a total transaction of $4,044,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 100,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,287,106.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Marriott International Trading Up 1.2 %

MAR stock opened at $203.68 on Friday. Marriott International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $145.37 and a twelve month high of $210.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.56. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $195.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $190.26.

Marriott International announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, November 9th that permits the company to repurchase 25,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Marriott International Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 22nd will be given a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 21st. Marriott International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.03%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently issued reports on MAR. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Marriott International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $204.00 to $218.00 in a research report on Monday, August 14th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Marriott International from $212.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. TheStreet upgraded Marriott International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, September 1st. HSBC assumed coverage on Marriott International in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $233.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial restated a “hold” rating and set a $221.00 price target on shares of Marriott International in a report on Thursday, September 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $213.93.

About Marriott International

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, timeshare, and other lodging properties worldwide. The company operates through U.S. and Canada, and International segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

Featured Articles

