Veritable L.P. Raises Stock Position in Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFLV)

Veritable L.P. lifted its stake in Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFLV – Free Report) by 131.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 55,565 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,605 shares during the period. Veritable L.P. owned 0.19% of Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF worth $1,411,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors grew its stake in Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF by 5.2% in the second quarter. Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors now owns 11,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new position in Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF by 13.7% in the second quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 13,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,000 after purchasing an additional 1,679 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF by 25.5% during the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 10,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 2,037 shares during the last quarter.

Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF stock opened at $25.03 on Friday. Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF has a twelve month low of $23.15 and a twelve month high of $26.51. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $24.63 and its 200 day moving average is $24.97.

Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF (DFLV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is actively managed to hold a broad and diversified selection of US large-cap companies of any sector that exhibit value characteristics. Portfolio holdings are weighted by market capitalization DFLV was launched on Dec 6, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

