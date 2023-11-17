Veritable L.P. Sells 734 Shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Veritable L.P. lowered its stake in shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Free Report) by 8.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,004 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 734 shares during the quarter. Veritable L.P.’s holdings in CME Group were worth $1,483,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. acquired a new stake in CME Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Power Corp of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of CME Group in the first quarter worth $26,000. Silicon Valley Capital Partners bought a new position in CME Group during the first quarter worth $27,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in CME Group during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, MayTech Global Investments LLC bought a new stake in CME Group in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.69% of the company’s stock.

Get CME Group alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at CME Group

In other CME Group news, Director Martin J. Gepsman sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.33, for a total transaction of $64,899.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 24,719 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,347,461.27. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Dennis Suskind sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.60, for a total transaction of $320,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,167 shares in the company, valued at $676,471.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Martin J. Gepsman sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.33, for a total transaction of $64,899.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 24,719 shares in the company, valued at $5,347,461.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 3,386 shares of company stock valued at $725,855. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CME has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CME Group in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on CME Group from $190.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on CME Group from $204.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of CME Group from $247.00 to $244.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of CME Group from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $220.00.

Get Our Latest Analysis on CME Group

CME Group Stock Up 0.5 %

NASDAQ:CME opened at $212.19 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $210.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $196.89. The company has a market cap of $76.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.44. CME Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $166.54 and a 52-week high of $221.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. CME Group had a return on equity of 11.70% and a net margin of 57.03%. On average, analysts anticipate that CME Group Inc. will post 9.15 EPS for the current year.

CME Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 28th. Investors of record on Friday, December 8th will be issued a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.07%. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.51%.

About CME Group

(Free Report)

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income and foreign currency trading services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CME? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CME Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CME Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.