Vermilion Energy Inc. Expected to Earn FY2023 Earnings of $2.11 Per Share (NYSE:VET)

Vermilion Energy Inc. (NYSE:VET – Free Report) (TSE:VET) – Stock analysts at Atb Cap Markets reduced their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Vermilion Energy in a research report issued on Tuesday, November 14th. Atb Cap Markets analyst A. Arif now forecasts that the oil and gas company will post earnings of $2.11 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $2.21. The consensus estimate for Vermilion Energy’s current full-year earnings is $2.23 per share. Atb Cap Markets also issued estimates for Vermilion Energy’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.58 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $1.06 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $2.41 EPS.

Get Vermilion Energy alerts:

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on VET. StockNews.com cut Vermilion Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Vermilion Energy from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on Vermilion Energy in a report on Friday, July 21st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Desjardins upgraded Vermilion Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.14.

Vermilion Energy Price Performance

NYSE:VET opened at $12.75 on Friday. Vermilion Energy has a 12 month low of $10.75 and a 12 month high of $20.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $14.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 2.19.

Vermilion Energy Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a dividend of $0.072 per share. This represents a $0.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. Vermilion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.01%.

Institutional Trading of Vermilion Energy

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in Vermilion Energy in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new position in Vermilion Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in Vermilion Energy by 99.0% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,362 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 2,170 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Vermilion Energy by 40.3% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,732 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 1,932 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Vermilion Energy by 8,245.6% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,757 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 4,700 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.67% of the company’s stock.

Vermilion Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Vermilion Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas in North America, Europe, and Australia. The company owns 82% working interest in 796,648 net acres of developed land and 85% working interest in 384,237 net acres of undeveloped land in Canada; 149,043 net acres of land in the Powder River basin in the United States; 96% working interest in 258,125 net acres of developed land and 100% working interest in 106,993 net acres of undeveloped land in the Aquitaine and Paris Basins in France; 53% working interest in 1,604,206 net acres of land in the Netherlands; 107,351 net developed acres and 1,549,929 net undeveloped acres in Germany; 975,374 net acres land in Croatia; 614,625 net acres land in Hungary; and 97,907 net acres land in Slovakia.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vermilion Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vermilion Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.