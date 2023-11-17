Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) Shares Acquired by Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC

Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Free Report) by 37.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,195 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,011 shares during the period. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $7,811,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Independence Bank of Kentucky acquired a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 1,014.3% in the 1st quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 78 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Quent Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 91.1% during the second quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 86 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 90.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of VRTX traded up $0.97 on Friday, reaching $343.97. The stock had a trading volume of 236,912 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,186,427. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $360.13 and a 200 day moving average of $350.56. The company has a quick ratio of 3.89, a current ratio of 4.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $88.63 billion, a PE ratio of 25.73, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.45. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a twelve month low of $282.21 and a twelve month high of $387.42.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:VRTX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The pharmaceutical company reported $4.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.53 by $0.55. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 35.94% and a return on equity of 22.79%. The business had revenue of $2.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.62 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 13.61 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Bruce I. Sachs sold 11,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $385.00, for a total transaction of $4,331,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,400,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CMO Carmen Bozic sold 5,651 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $355.92, for a total value of $2,011,303.92. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 34,952 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,440,115.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Bruce I. Sachs sold 11,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $385.00, for a total transaction of $4,331,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,400,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 50,411 shares of company stock worth $18,511,525. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on VRTX. HC Wainwright raised their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $380.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $340.00 to $373.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $359.00 to $364.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $380.00 target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $376.13.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis (CF). It markets TRIKAFTA/KAFTRIO and SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI for people with CF with at least one F508del mutation for 6 years of age or older; ORKAMBI for CF homozygous F508del mutation for CF patients 2 year or older; and KALYDECO for the treatment of patients with 4 months or older who have CF with a mutation that is responsive to ivacaftor, and R117H mutation or one of certain gating mutations.

