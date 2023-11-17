Vicarious Surgical (NYSE:RBOT) Earns Neutral Rating from BTIG Research

BTIG Research reaffirmed their neutral rating on shares of Vicarious Surgical (NYSE:RBOT – Free Report) in a report published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports.

Vicarious Surgical Price Performance

NYSE:RBOT opened at $0.27 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.52 and a beta of 1.39. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.30. Vicarious Surgical has a 1-year low of $0.20 and a 1-year high of $3.85.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vicarious Surgical

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RBOT. DDD Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Vicarious Surgical by 118.6% in the 3rd quarter. DDD Partners LLC now owns 6,353,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,755,000 after purchasing an additional 3,446,600 shares during the last quarter. Element Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vicarious Surgical in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $585,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vicarious Surgical by 31.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,843,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,034,000 after acquiring an additional 912,146 shares during the period. Regal Partners Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Vicarious Surgical in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $390,000. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Vicarious Surgical by 442.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 737,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,170,000 after acquiring an additional 601,889 shares during the period. 65.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Vicarious Surgical

Vicarious Surgical Inc operates as a robotics technology company in the United States. The company focuses on developing and commercializing Vicarious System, a single-incision surgical robot that virtually transports surgeons inside the patient to perform minimally invasive surgery. Vicarious Surgical Inc was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.

