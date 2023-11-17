Victory Oilfield Tech (OTCMKTS:VYEY) Issues Earnings Results

Victory Oilfield Tech (OTCMKTS:VYEY – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The energy producer reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, reports. The firm had revenue of $0.35 million for the quarter.

Victory Oilfield Tech Stock Performance

Victory Oilfield Tech stock opened at $0.36 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.46. Victory Oilfield Tech has a 1-year low of $0.11 and a 1-year high of $1.10.

Get Victory Oilfield Tech alerts:

Victory Oilfield Tech Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Recommended Stories

Victory Oilfield Tech, Inc operates as an oilfield energy technology products company in the United States. The company offers patented oil and gas drilling products. It also provides various hardbanding solutions to the oilfield operators for drill and weight pipes, tubing, and drill collars, as well as grinding services.

Receive News & Ratings for Victory Oilfield Tech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Victory Oilfield Tech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.