Victory Oilfield Tech (OTCMKTS:VYEY) Issues Earnings Results

Victory Oilfield Tech (OTCMKTS:VYEY – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The energy producer reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, reports. The firm had revenue of $0.35 million for the quarter.
Victory Oilfield Tech Stock Performance
Victory Oilfield Tech stock opened at $0.36 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.46. Victory Oilfield Tech has a 1-year low of $0.11 and a 1-year high of $1.10.
Victory Oilfield Tech Company Profile
