VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:UITB) Shares Sold by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. reduced its holdings in VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:UITB – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,851,905 shares of the company’s stock after selling 112,265 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 18.15% of VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF worth $269,506,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF by 91.5% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 95,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,411,000 after purchasing an additional 45,751 shares during the last quarter. Resource Planning Group acquired a new stake in VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $281,000. Aspire Wealth Management Corp increased its stake in VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF by 24.3% during the second quarter. Aspire Wealth Management Corp now owns 18,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $844,000 after acquiring an additional 3,581 shares during the last quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. acquired a new stake in VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $3,368,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF by 16.6% during the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 74,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,425,000 after acquiring an additional 10,563 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:UITB opened at $44.89 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $44.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.38. VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $43.14 and a 12 month high of $47.40.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 9th were paid a dividend of $0.1408 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 8th. This represents a $1.69 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.76%.

The Victory Portfolios II VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF (UITB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg US Aggregate Bond index. The fund is an actively managed bond fund that invests primarily in US issues with a dollar-weighted average maturity of three to ten years. UITB was launched on Oct 24, 2017 and is managed by VictoryShares.

