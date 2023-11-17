Vita Coco (NASDAQ:COCO) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Vita Coco (NASDAQ:COCO – Free Report) in a report published on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on COCO. TheStreet raised Vita Coco from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Friday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Vita Coco in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. They set an equal weight rating and a $29.00 target price for the company. Bank of America reduced their target price on Vita Coco from $32.00 to $29.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Vita Coco from $27.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on Vita Coco from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Vita Coco presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $27.50.

NASDAQ COCO opened at $29.25 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.70 and a beta of 0.15. Vita Coco has a twelve month low of $9.93 and a twelve month high of $33.29. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $27.03 and a 200 day moving average of $26.47.

Vita Coco (NASDAQ:COCO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $138.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $139.05 million. Vita Coco had a return on equity of 23.93% and a net margin of 7.73%. Vita Coco’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.13 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Vita Coco will post 0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Chairman Michael Kirban sold 45,302 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.59, for a total value of $1,340,486.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 750,379 shares in the company, valued at $22,203,714.61. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Chairman Michael Kirban sold 45,302 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.59, for a total transaction of $1,340,486.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 750,379 shares in the company, valued at $22,203,714.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CMO Jane Prior sold 45,091 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.65, for a total value of $1,336,948.15. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 123,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,649,855.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 4,283,446 shares of company stock worth $118,714,589. Company insiders own 51.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Vita Coco by 72.3% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,384,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,101,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000,408 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vita Coco by 9,796.7% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 787,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,516,000 after acquiring an additional 779,912 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vita Coco in the first quarter valued at $5,746,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vita Coco by 60.9% in the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,196,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,470,000 after acquiring an additional 452,746 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Armistice Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vita Coco in the fourth quarter valued at $5,721,000. 42.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Vita Coco Company, Inc develops, markets, and distributes coconut water products under the Vita Coco brand name in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers coconut oil and coconut milk; Hydration Drink Mix, a powdered form of flavored coconut water; sparkling water; Runa, a plant-based energy drink; purified water under the Ever & Ever brand name; and PWR LIFT, a protein-infused fitness drink.

