VolitionRx (NYSEAMERICAN:VNRX) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

VolitionRx (NYSEAMERICAN:VNRX – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The medical research company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.01, reports. VolitionRx had a negative net margin of 9,158.31% and a negative return on equity of 15,493.47%. The business had revenue of $0.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.26 million.

VolitionRx Price Performance

NYSEAMERICAN VNRX opened at $0.76 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $48.02 million, a P/E ratio of -1.36 and a beta of 1.59. VolitionRx has a 52 week low of $0.58 and a 52 week high of $2.74.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

VNRX has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of VolitionRx to a “sell” rating in a report on Sunday, July 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price target on shares of VolitionRx from $3.00 to $2.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 16th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of VolitionRx by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 568,026 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $790,000 after acquiring an additional 20,218 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of VolitionRx by 58.9% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 465,214 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $647,000 after acquiring an additional 172,488 shares in the last quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of VolitionRx during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of VolitionRx during the 1st quarter worth approximately $72,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of VolitionRx during the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. Institutional investors own 10.14% of the company’s stock.

About VolitionRx

VolitionRx Limited, a multi-national epigenetics company, engages in the development of blood tests to help diagnose and monitor a range of cancers, and sepsis and COVID-19 worldwide. It offers Nu.Q Vet cancer screening blood test for dogs and other animals; Nu.Q Nets for monitoring the immune system; Nu.Q Cancer that detect cancer; Nu.Q Capture capturing and concentrating samples for more accurate diagnosis; and Nu.Q Discover, a solution to profiling nucleosomes.

