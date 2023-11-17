Vonovia (OTCMKTS:VONOY) Stock Price Down 1.9%

Shares of Vonovia SE (OTCMKTS:VONOY – Get Free Report) were down 1.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $13.29 and last traded at $13.30. Approximately 36,457 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 81% from the average daily volume of 197,032 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.56.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.00.

Vonovia (OTCMKTS:VONOY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter. Vonovia had a negative net margin of 110.61% and a negative return on equity of 18.75%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Vonovia SE will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Vonovia SE operates as an integrated residential real estate company in Europe. It operates through Rental, Value-Add, Recurring Sales, and Development and Care segments. The company offers property management services; property-related services; and value-added services, including maintenance and modernization of properties, craftsmen and residential environment organization, condominium administration, cable TV, metering, energy supply, and insurances services.

