Vox Royalty (NASDAQ:VOXR) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Vox Royalty (NASDAQ:VOXR – Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $3.00 target price on the stock.

Separately, TheStreet raised Vox Royalty from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report on Friday, August 11th.

NASDAQ:VOXR opened at $1.99 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.31. Vox Royalty has a 52-week low of $1.46 and a 52-week high of $3.16.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a dividend of $0.011 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vox Royalty

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vox Royalty during the first quarter worth approximately $44,000. Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vox Royalty during the third quarter worth approximately $118,000. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vox Royalty during the second quarter worth approximately $138,000. Meixler Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Vox Royalty during the fourth quarter worth approximately $164,000. Finally, Manatuck Hill Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vox Royalty during the second quarter worth approximately $362,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.30% of the company’s stock.

About Vox Royalty

Vox Royalty Corp. operates as a mining royalty and streaming company. The company holds a portfolio of 62 royalties and streaming assets, as well as 2 royalty options. It operates in Australia, Canada, Peru, Brazil, South Africa, Mexico, the United States, Madagascar, the Cayman Islands, and Nigeria.

