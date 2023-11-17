VPC Specialty Lending Investments PLC (LON:VSL) Plans GBX 2 Dividend

VPC Specialty Lending Investments PLC (LON:VSL – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, November 17th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, November 30th will be given a dividend of GBX 2 ($0.02) per share on Thursday, December 21st. This represents a yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

VPC Specialty Lending Investments Price Performance

LON VSL opened at GBX 73 ($0.90) on Friday. The company has a market cap of £203.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,460.00 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.60, a current ratio of 180.07 and a quick ratio of 28.78. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 68.89 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 71.78. VPC Specialty Lending Investments has a 1 year low of GBX 67.20 ($0.83) and a 1 year high of GBX 93.53 ($1.15).

Get VPC Specialty Lending Investments alerts:

VPC Specialty Lending Investments Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Read More

VPC Specialty Lending Investments Plc specializes in opportunities within the specialty lending market primarily through online lending platforms.

Receive News & Ratings for VPC Specialty Lending Investments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VPC Specialty Lending Investments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.