VPC Specialty Lending Investments PLC (LON:VSL) Plans GBX 2 Dividend

VPC Specialty Lending Investments PLC (LON:VSL – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, November 17th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, November 30th will be given a dividend of GBX 2 ($0.02) per share on Thursday, December 21st. This represents a yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.
VPC Specialty Lending Investments Price Performance
LON VSL opened at GBX 73 ($0.90) on Friday. The company has a market cap of £203.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,460.00 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.60, a current ratio of 180.07 and a quick ratio of 28.78. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 68.89 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 71.78. VPC Specialty Lending Investments has a 1 year low of GBX 67.20 ($0.83) and a 1 year high of GBX 93.53 ($1.15).
VPC Specialty Lending Investments Company Profile
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than VPC Specialty Lending Investments
- Quiet Period Expirations Explained
- Williams-Sonoma is a steal for buy-and-hold investors
- How to invest in marijuana stocks in 7 steps
- A closer look at Warren Buffett’s latest surprise purchase
- How to Capture the Benefits of Dividend Increases
- GE stock surges to six-year high: What’s behind the move?
Receive News & Ratings for VPC Specialty Lending Investments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VPC Specialty Lending Investments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.