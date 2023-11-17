VTEX (NYSE:VTEX) Sets New 1-Year High at $6.78

Shares of VTEX (NYSE:VTEX – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $6.78 and last traded at $6.68, with a volume of 114727 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $6.63.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on VTEX shares. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of VTEX from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. UBS Group raised shares of VTEX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $4.70 to $7.50 in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $6.00.

Get VTEX alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on VTEX

VTEX Trading Down 1.0 %

The company has a quick ratio of 3.94, a current ratio of 3.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $5.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.00.

VTEX (NYSE:VTEX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $50.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.28 million. VTEX had a negative net margin of 8.91% and a negative return on equity of 6.34%. The business’s revenue was up 30.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.06) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that VTEX will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On VTEX

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dynamo Internacional Gestao DE Recursos LTDA. raised its position in VTEX by 106.6% during the 3rd quarter. Dynamo Internacional Gestao DE Recursos LTDA. now owns 6,611,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,125,000 after purchasing an additional 3,410,937 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al raised its holdings in shares of VTEX by 251.9% in the third quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 162,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $815,000 after acquiring an additional 116,504 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its stake in VTEX by 8.3% in the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 80,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,000 after acquiring an additional 6,158 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd grew its holdings in VTEX by 143.9% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 149,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $746,000 after acquiring an additional 87,947 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in VTEX during the 3rd quarter valued at about $140,000. 50.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About VTEX

(Get Free Report)

VTEX provides software-as-a-service digital commerce platform for enterprise brands and retailers. Its platform enables customers to execute their commerce strategy, including building online stores, integrating, and managing orders across channels, and creating marketplaces to sell products from third-party vendors.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for VTEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VTEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.