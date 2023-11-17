W. P. Carey (NYSE:WPC) Downgraded by JMP Securities

JMP Securities downgraded shares of W. P. Carey (NYSE:WPC – Free Report) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on W. P. Carey in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $66.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet lowered W. P. Carey from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Scotiabank dropped their price target on W. P. Carey from $71.00 to $61.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. BMO Capital Markets lowered W. P. Carey from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and dropped their price target for the company from $75.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on W. P. Carey in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $66.60.

Shares of WPC stock opened at $56.93 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $64.12. W. P. Carey has a one year low of $51.36 and a one year high of $85.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.45 billion, a PE ratio of 15.64, a PEG ratio of 6.12 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.12 and a quick ratio of 0.12.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th were given a dividend of $1.071 per share. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.53%. This is a positive change from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.07. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 28th. W. P. Carey’s dividend payout ratio is presently 117.58%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in W. P. Carey during the first quarter worth $26,000. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new stake in W. P. Carey during the first quarter worth $488,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. bought a new stake in W. P. Carey during the first quarter worth $1,016,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in W. P. Carey during the first quarter worth $26,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in W. P. Carey during the first quarter worth $305,000. 62.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Celebrating its 50th anniversary, W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with an enterprise value of approximately $23 billion and a well-diversified portfolio of high-quality, operationally critical commercial real estate, which includes 1,475 net lease properties covering approximately 180 million square feet and a portfolio of 85 self-storage operating properties, as of June 30, 2023.

