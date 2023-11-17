W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) Shares Acquired by Cetera Investment Advisers

Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Free Report) by 10.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,792 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 899 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in W.W. Grainger were worth $7,722,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GWW. Wedmont Private Capital increased its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger by 3.0% in the second quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 521 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $398,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger by 1.4% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,167 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $804,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. CIC Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in W.W. Grainger by 1.8% in the first quarter. CIC Wealth LLC now owns 951 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $655,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in W.W. Grainger by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 338 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $231,000 after buying an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fiduciary Group LLC increased its stake in W.W. Grainger by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC now owns 942 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $743,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the period. 71.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at W.W. Grainger

In other W.W. Grainger news, SVP Matt Fortin sold 3,439 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $735.85, for a total value of $2,530,588.15. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,811,662.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 9.90% of the company’s stock.

W.W. Grainger Trading Up 0.0 %

NYSE GWW opened at $795.05 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $719.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $718.59. The stock has a market cap of $39.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.17, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.13. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a twelve month low of $534.01 and a twelve month high of $811.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 2.85.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $9.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.85 by $0.58. The firm had revenue of $4.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.22 billion. W.W. Grainger had a return on equity of 58.02% and a net margin of 11.16%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $8.27 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 36.37 EPS for the current year.

W.W. Grainger Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 13th will be paid a $1.86 dividend. This represents a $7.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 10th. W.W. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.75%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on GWW shares. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $775.00 price target on shares of W.W. Grainger in a research note on Friday, August 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on W.W. Grainger in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on W.W. Grainger from $647.00 to $653.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on W.W. Grainger from $795.00 to $790.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of W.W. Grainger from $820.00 to $750.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $749.57.

About W.W. Grainger

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating products and services in the United States, Japan, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, High-Touch Solutions N.A. and Endless Assortment. The company provides safety and security supplies, material handling and storage equipment, pumps and plumbing equipment, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking and hand tools.

