Walmart (NYSE:WMT) PT Raised to $171.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) had its target price upped by Stifel Nicolaus from $169.00 to $171.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the retailer’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also commented on WMT. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Walmart from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Walmart from $176.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. TD Cowen restated an outperform rating and set a $185.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Walmart from $175.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Walmart from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $178.85.

Walmart stock opened at $156.05 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $420.02 billion, a PE ratio of 30.01, a P/E/G ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.83. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $162.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $157.75. Walmart has a twelve month low of $136.09 and a twelve month high of $169.94.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $160.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $159.65 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 2.23% and a return on equity of 21.47%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.50 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Walmart will post 6.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP John D. Rainey sold 1,000 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.37, for a total transaction of $161,370.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 169,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,390,136.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Walmart news, EVP John R. Furner sold 4,375 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.00, for a total value of $708,750.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 269,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,597,278. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP John D. Rainey sold 1,000 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.37, for a total transaction of $161,370.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 169,735 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,390,136.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 31,166 shares of company stock valued at $5,066,701 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 46.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WMT. Kozak & Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of Walmart by 1,490.0% in the third quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. now owns 159 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walmart in the third quarter worth $25,000. Sageworth Trust Co lifted its position in shares of Walmart by 2,414.3% in the first quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 176 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Walmart by 58.3% in the first quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 190 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PFG Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walmart in the second quarter worth $28,000. Institutional investors own 33.18% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

