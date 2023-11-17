Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD) Shares Sold by Artisan Partners Limited Partnership

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership cut its holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Free Report) by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,264,953 shares of the company’s stock after selling 354,739 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership’s holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery were worth $103,643,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of WBD. Pegasus Partners Ltd. acquired a new position in Warner Bros. Discovery in the second quarter valued at approximately $152,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its position in Warner Bros. Discovery by 156.8% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 2,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,419 shares during the period. Chiron Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Warner Bros. Discovery by 25.0% during the 2nd quarter. Chiron Capital Management LLC now owns 39,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $492,000 after buying an additional 7,851 shares during the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. increased its position in Warner Bros. Discovery by 20.8% in the first quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 36,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $555,000 after buying an additional 6,316 shares during the period. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its stake in Warner Bros. Discovery by 4.1% in the first quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 27,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $422,000 after buying an additional 1,105 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Warner Bros. Discovery alerts:

Warner Bros. Discovery Trading Down 2.3 %

Shares of Warner Bros. Discovery stock opened at $10.32 on Friday. Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.82 and a 12 month high of $16.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.98.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Warner Bros. Discovery ( NASDAQ:WBD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $9.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.97 billion. Warner Bros. Discovery had a negative return on equity of 0.47% and a negative net margin of 11.48%. The company’s revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.17 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. will post -1.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on WBD. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 9th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Warner Bros. Discovery from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Raymond James reduced their price target on Warner Bros. Discovery from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Warner Bros. Discovery from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.73.

Read Our Latest Research Report on WBD

About Warner Bros. Discovery

(Free Report)

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc, operates a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Studios, Network, and DTC. The Studios segment produces and releases feature films for initial exhibition in theaters; produces and lienses television programs to third parties and networks and direct-to-consumer services; distributes films and television programs to various third parties and internal television; and offers streaming services and distribution through the home entertainment market, themed experience licensing, and interactive gaming.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WBD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Warner Bros. Discovery Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Warner Bros. Discovery and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.