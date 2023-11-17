Wealth Quarterback LLC Acquires Shares of 10,858 TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU)

Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU – Free Report) (TSE:T) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 10,858 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of TELUS by 227.5% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,598 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 1,110 shares during the last quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new stake in shares of TELUS in the second quarter worth $70,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of TELUS by 29.1% in the second quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 4,681 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 1,054 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of TELUS by 18.1% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,669 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 717 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Icon Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of TELUS in the first quarter worth $115,000. 49.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently weighed in on TU shares. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of TELUS from C$33.00 to C$30.00 in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of TELUS from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 7th. StockNews.com raised shares of TELUS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. TD Securities cut their price target on shares of TELUS from C$30.00 to C$29.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of TELUS from C$33.00 to C$31.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 20th.

TELUS Price Performance

Shares of NYSE TU opened at $17.97 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $16.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.08. TELUS Co. has a 1-year low of $15.47 and a 1-year high of $21.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.10, a P/E/G ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34.

TELUS Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, December 11th will be given a $0.271 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 8th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.03%. TELUS’s payout ratio is 263.42%.

TELUS Profile

TELUS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications and information technology products and services in Canada. It operates through Technology Solutions and Digitally-Led Customer Experiences segments. The Technology Solutions segment offers a range of telecommunications products and services; network services; mobile technologies equipment; data services, such as internet protocol; television; hosting, managed information technology, and cloud-based services; software, data management, and data analytics-driven smart food-chain and consumer goods technologies; home and business security; healthcare software and technology solutions; and voice and other telecommunications services.

Featured Stories

