Wealth Quarterback LLC Decreases Stock Position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Wealth Quarterback LLC reduced its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) by 15.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,033 shares of the company’s stock after selling 560 shares during the quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $214,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Krilogy Financial LLC boosted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 10.3% during the second quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 26,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,864,000 after buying an additional 2,466 shares during the period. LMG Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.6% during the second quarter. LMG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 360,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,438,000 after buying an additional 2,282 shares during the period. Aviance Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at $203,000. Ballast Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 14.2% during the first quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC now owns 1,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc boosted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.9% during the second quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc now owns 77,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,433,000 after buying an additional 1,462 shares during the period.

Get iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:IVW opened at $72.01 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $69.41 and a 200 day moving average of $69.21. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $57.19 and a 52-week high of $72.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.15 and a beta of 1.05.

About iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.