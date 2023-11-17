Wealth Quarterback LLC Has $102,000 Position in Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY)

Wealth Quarterback LLC boosted its position in shares of Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY – Free Report) by 27.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 13,148 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,850 shares during the quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC’s holdings in Valley National Bancorp were worth $102,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its stake in Valley National Bancorp by 76.9% in the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 23,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Valley National Bancorp by 10.4% in the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 123,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $954,000 after buying an additional 11,600 shares in the last quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Valley National Bancorp by 2.9% in the second quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 54,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $421,000 after buying an additional 1,508 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp lifted its stake in Valley National Bancorp by 33.4% in the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 376,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,483,000 after buying an additional 94,370 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Watershed Asset Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Valley National Bancorp in the first quarter worth $236,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on VLY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Valley National Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $11.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of Valley National Bancorp from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. TheStreet raised shares of Valley National Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, August 11th. StockNews.com raised shares of Valley National Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Hovde Group raised shares of Valley National Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $11.50 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.56.

VLY stock opened at $8.64 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.40. Valley National Bancorp has a 52 week low of $6.39 and a 52 week high of $12.73. The company has a market capitalization of $4.39 billion, a PE ratio of 7.45 and a beta of 1.14.

Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.26. Valley National Bancorp had a net margin of 18.93% and a return on equity of 9.82%. The business had revenue of $871.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $471.14 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.35 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Valley National Bancorp will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Joseph Chillura sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.64, for a total value of $864,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 591,235 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,108,270.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.71% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Valley National Bancorp operates as the holding company for Valley National Bank that provides various commercial, retail, insurance, and wealth management financial services products. It operates through Consumer Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Corporate other segments. The company offers non-interest bearing, savings, NOW, money market, and time deposit accounts; commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, residential mortgage, and automobile loans; loans secured by the cash surrender value of life insurance; home equity loans and lines of credit; and secured and unsecured other consumer loans.

