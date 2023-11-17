Wealth Quarterback LLC Has $212,000 Position in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX)

Wealth Quarterback LLC reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX – Free Report) by 19.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,330 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,023 shares during the quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF were worth $212,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Plancorp LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Plancorp LLC now owns 14,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $705,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the period. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC now owns 7,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 2,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. Five Oceans Advisors grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Five Oceans Advisors now owns 24,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,204,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the period. Finally, PFG Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 13,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $663,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the period.

Shares of BNDX opened at $48.90 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.37. Vanguard Total International Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $47.30 and a 52-week high of $49.52.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were paid a $0.0793 dividend. This is a boost from Vanguard Total International Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 2nd. This represents a $0.95 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.95%.

The Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (BNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an investment-grade, non-USD denominated bond index, hedged against currency fluctuations for US investors. BNDX was launched on Jun 4, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.

