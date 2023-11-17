Wealth Quarterback LLC Makes New $201,000 Investment in Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD)

Wealth Quarterback LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 10,369 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 1,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in Starwood Property Trust by 66.4% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,569 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 626 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management increased its position in Starwood Property Trust by 84.0% in the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,840 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 840 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in Starwood Property Trust by 224.4% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,781 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 1,232 shares during the period. Finally, Quarry LP increased its position in Starwood Property Trust by 111.8% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,224 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 1,174 shares during the period. 49.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Starwood Property Trust stock opened at $19.82 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.92, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.48. The firm has a market cap of $6.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.22 and a beta of 1.64. The business’s fifty day moving average is $19.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.18. Starwood Property Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.06 and a 52 week high of $21.73.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 16th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.69%. Starwood Property Trust’s payout ratio is currently 148.84%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on STWD. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Starwood Property Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $21.00 to $20.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on Starwood Property Trust in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet lowered Starwood Property Trust from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Starwood Property Trust from $18.50 to $21.50 in a report on Monday, July 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.63.

In related news, President Jeffrey F. Dimodica sold 20,111 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.48, for a total value of $411,873.28. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 1,035,984 shares in the company, valued at $21,216,952.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 5.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Starwood Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Commercial and Residential Lending, Infrastructure Lending, Property, and Investing and Servicing segments. The Commercial and Residential Lending segment originates, acquires, finances, and manages commercial first mortgages, non-agency residential mortgages, subordinated mortgages, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS), and residential mortgage-backed securities, as well as other real estate and real estate-related debt investments, include distressed or non-performing loans.

