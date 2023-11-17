Wealth Quarterback LLC Sells 568 Shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

Wealth Quarterback LLC trimmed its position in shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Free Report) (TSE:ENB) by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,864 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 568 shares during the period. Wealth Quarterback LLC’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $218,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Csenge Advisory Group increased its holdings in Enbridge by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 8,561 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $326,000 after acquiring an additional 652 shares during the last quarter. Brookfield Corp ON increased its holdings in Enbridge by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. Brookfield Corp ON now owns 1,835,962 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $70,042,000 after acquiring an additional 216,728 shares during the last quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC increased its holdings in Enbridge by 48.2% in the 1st quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 11,056 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $422,000 after acquiring an additional 3,598 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments Inc increased its holdings in Enbridge by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 111,667 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $4,148,000 after acquiring an additional 3,839 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in Enbridge by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 523,919 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $19,459,000 after acquiring an additional 34,762 shares during the last quarter. 48.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ENB. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Enbridge from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 6th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Enbridge from $52.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. TD Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Enbridge from $62.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Enbridge from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Enbridge from $54.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Enbridge presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.33.

NYSE ENB opened at $33.07 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market cap of $70.29 billion, a PE ratio of 29.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $33.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.44. Enbridge Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.03 and a 52 week high of $42.12.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.64 per share. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 14th. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio is presently 230.63%.

Enbridge Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

