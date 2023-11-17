Weatherford International plc (NASDAQ:WFRD) Shares Bought by Boston Partners

Boston Partners lifted its holdings in shares of Weatherford International plc (NASDAQ:WFRD – Free Report) by 449.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,226,804 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,821,266 shares during the quarter. Boston Partners owned approximately 3.09% of Weatherford International worth $148,895,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Weatherford International during the first quarter worth $25,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Weatherford International during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Quarry LP purchased a new position in Weatherford International in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Weatherford International in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Weatherford International by 343.9% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 546 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 423 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.66% of the company’s stock.

WFRD opened at $93.42 on Friday. Weatherford International plc has a one year low of $38.61 and a one year high of $100.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.74 billion, a PE ratio of 19.40 and a beta of 0.91. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $93.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $79.27.

Weatherford International ( NASDAQ:WFRD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.51. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. Weatherford International had a return on equity of 55.83% and a net margin of 7.01%. The company’s revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.40 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Weatherford International plc will post 5.25 EPS for the current year.

WFRD has been the topic of several research reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on Weatherford International in a research report on Friday, November 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Weatherford International from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Weatherford International from $110.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Weatherford International from $106.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Weatherford International from $101.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.50.

Weatherford International plc, an energy services company, provides equipment and services for the drilling, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention of oil, geothermal, and natural gas wells worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Drilling and Evaluation; Well Construction and Completions; and Production and Intervention.

