WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC) Position Decreased by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE reduced its holdings in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Free Report) by 3.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 443,343 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 14,691 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE owned 0.14% of WEC Energy Group worth $39,121,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisors Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 4,799 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $444,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. MGO One Seven LLC boosted its stake in WEC Energy Group by 1.6% during the first quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 7,111 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $674,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,059 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the period. NewEdge Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 7,117 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $675,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the period. Finally, Mcdonald Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of WEC Energy Group by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 5,696 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $503,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. 75.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get WEC Energy Group alerts:

WEC Energy Group Stock Performance

Shares of WEC Energy Group stock opened at $82.37 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $82.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $86.68. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $75.47 and a fifty-two week high of $101.11. The firm has a market cap of $25.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.02, a P/E/G ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.43.

WEC Energy Group Dividend Announcement

WEC Energy Group ( NYSE:WEC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.09. WEC Energy Group had a net margin of 14.80% and a return on equity of 11.48%. The company had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.96 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 13th. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.06%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently issued reports on WEC. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of WEC Energy Group from $98.00 to $95.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on WEC Energy Group from $98.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Bank of America cut WEC Energy Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $102.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH began coverage on WEC Energy Group in a research note on Monday, September 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of WEC Energy Group from $87.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, WEC Energy Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $91.00.

Read Our Latest Research Report on WEC

WEC Energy Group Profile

(Free Report)

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WEC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for WEC Energy Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WEC Energy Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.