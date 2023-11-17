Wedbush Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for Getty Images Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:GETY)

Getty Images Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:GETY – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Wedbush lowered their FY2023 earnings estimates for shares of Getty Images in a research note issued on Wednesday, November 15th. Wedbush analyst M. Pachter now anticipates that the company will earn ($0.04) per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.04. Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating and a $7.70 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Getty Images’ current full-year earnings is $0.05 per share.
A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on GETY. Imperial Capital upgraded Getty Images from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $5.75 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Getty Images from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. Redburn Atlantic cut shares of Getty Images from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $6.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Benchmark reduced their price objective on shares of Getty Images from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Macquarie lowered their target price on shares of Getty Images from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $6.13.
Getty Images Stock Up 0.8 %
Shares of GETY stock opened at $4.44 on Friday. Getty Images has a 52-week low of $3.42 and a 52-week high of $8.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The company’s 50 day moving average is $5.33 and its 200 day moving average is $5.16.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, SVP Cho Mikael sold 84,617 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.97, for a total transaction of $420,546.49. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 158,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $789,857.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Craig Warren Peters sold 47,450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.53, for a total value of $309,848.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,074,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,019,325.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Cho Mikael sold 84,617 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.97, for a total value of $420,546.49. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 158,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $789,857.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 568,096 shares of company stock valued at $3,560,134 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 13.00% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Trading of Getty Images
A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new stake in Getty Images during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in shares of Getty Images in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of Getty Images in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Corton Capital Inc. raised its stake in Getty Images by 49.3% during the third quarter. Corton Capital Inc. now owns 16,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 5,571 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Getty Images by 60.3% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 22,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after acquiring an additional 8,519 shares during the last quarter. 43.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Getty Images Company Profile
Getty Images Holdings, Inc operates as a creator and distributor of award-winning still imagery, video, music, and multimedia products. The company provides other forms of premium digital content, including music. Its award-winning photographers and imagery help customers produce inspiring work which appears every day in the world's most influential newspapers, magazines, advertising campaigns, films, television programs, and books.
