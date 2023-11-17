Wedbush Boosts ARS Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SPRY) Price Target to $13.00

ARS Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SPRY – Free Report) had its price target increased by Wedbush from $5.00 to $13.00 in a research report released on Monday, MarketBeat reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for ARS Pharmaceuticals’ Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.17) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.67) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.89) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($0.38) EPS, FY2026 earnings at $0.48 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $0.78 EPS.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on SPRY. William Blair downgraded ARS Pharmaceuticals from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. SVB Leerink downgraded ARS Pharmaceuticals from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Finally, Leerink Partnrs downgraded ARS Pharmaceuticals from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, September 21st.

Shares of NASDAQ:SPRY opened at $4.51 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.30 and a 200 day moving average of $5.98. ARS Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $2.55 and a 12-month high of $9.65.

In other news, insider Alexander A. Fitzpatrick acquired 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.62 per share, with a total value of $144,800.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 42,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $155,547.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Laura Shawver sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.71, for a total transaction of $771,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 210,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,621,767.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Alexander A. Fitzpatrick acquired 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.62 per share, for a total transaction of $144,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 42,969 shares in the company, valued at $155,547.78. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 6,490,000 shares of company stock valued at $31,575,800 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 35.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. RA Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in ARS Pharmaceuticals by 214.3% during the 3rd quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. now owns 9,459,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,758,000 after buying an additional 6,450,000 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Trust Co purchased a new stake in ARS Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at $16,050,000. SR One Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in ARS Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at $26,124,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in ARS Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at $15,148,000. Finally, Baker BROS. Advisors LP purchased a new stake in ARS Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at $13,062,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.41% of the company’s stock.

ARS Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops treatments for patients and parents affected by severe allergic reactions. It is developing neffy, a needle-free and low-dose intranasal epinephrine nasal spray for patients and their caregivers with type I allergic reactions, including anaphylaxis.

