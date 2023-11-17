Wells Fargo & Company Raises Ryman Hospitality Properties (NYSE:RHP) Price Target to $105.00

Ryman Hospitality Properties (NYSE:RHP – Free Report) had its price objective upped by Wells Fargo & Company from $104.00 to $105.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

RHP has been the subject of a number of other reports. Wedbush started coverage on Ryman Hospitality Properties in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. They issued an outperform rating and a $94.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Ryman Hospitality Properties in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a sell rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Ryman Hospitality Properties from $128.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Ryman Hospitality Properties from $93.00 to $88.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on Ryman Hospitality Properties from $119.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, September 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $105.29.

NYSE:RHP opened at $95.44 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.12, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 1.83. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $86.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $89.61. Ryman Hospitality Properties has a one year low of $77.18 and a one year high of $98.65. The company has a market capitalization of $5.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.54.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th were issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.19%. Ryman Hospitality Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 104.17%.

In related news, Chairman Colin V. Reed sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.72, for a total transaction of $1,450,800.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 764,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $73,953,466.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Chairman Colin V. Reed sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.72, for a total transaction of $1,450,800.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 764,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $73,953,466.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Alvin L. Bowles, Jr. sold 1,384 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.13, for a total value of $117,819.92. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,994 shares in the company, valued at approximately $169,749.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Ryman Hospitality Properties during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 667.4% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 330 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP grew its position in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 110.8% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 430 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 118.1% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 517 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BOKF NA acquired a new position in Ryman Hospitality Properties in the first quarter worth approximately $64,000. Institutional investors own 91.23% of the company’s stock.

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc (NYSE: RHP) is a leading lodging and hospitality real estate investment trust that specializes in upscale convention center resorts and entertainment experiences. The Company's holdings include Gaylord Opryland Resort & Convention Center; Gaylord Palms Resort & Convention Center; Gaylord Texan Resort & Convention Center; Gaylord National Resort & Convention Center; and Gaylord Rockies Resort & Convention Center, five of the top ten largest non-gaming convention center hotels in the United States based on total indoor meeting space.

