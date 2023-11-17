WesBanco, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBC) Increases Dividend to $0.36 Per Share

WesBanco, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBC – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, November 15th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 8th will be given a dividend of 0.36 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, January 2nd. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.30%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 7th. This is a boost from WesBanco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35.

WesBanco has increased its dividend payment by an average of 3.4% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 12 consecutive years. WesBanco has a payout ratio of 59.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect WesBanco to earn $2.35 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 59.6%.

Get WesBanco alerts:

WesBanco Stock Performance

Shares of WesBanco stock opened at $27.17 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.70 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The business has a 50-day moving average of $24.69 and a 200 day moving average of $25.36. WesBanco has a 12 month low of $19.84 and a 12 month high of $40.87.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

WesBanco ( NASDAQ:WSBC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $214.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $149.29 million. WesBanco had a return on equity of 7.76% and a net margin of 22.39%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.85 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that WesBanco will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of WesBanco by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 56,763 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,099,000 after buying an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of WesBanco by 2.4% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 13,774 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $437,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of WesBanco by 9.8% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,780 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of WesBanco by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,768 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of WesBanco by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 22,791 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $843,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.34% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on WSBC shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on WesBanco from $30.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on WesBanco from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 30th. Hovde Group raised WesBanco from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on WesBanco in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, WesBanco presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.60.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on WesBanco

WesBanco Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

WesBanco, Inc operates as the bank holding company for WesBanco Bank, Inc that provides retail banking, corporate banking, personal and corporate trust, brokerage, and mortgage banking and insurance services. The company operates in two segments, Community Banking, and Trust and Investment Services. It offers commercial demand, individual demand, and time deposit accounts; commercial, mortgage and individual installment loans; retail loans, such as residential real estate mortgage loans, home equity lines of credit, and loans for other consumer purposes; installment loans to finance the purchase of automobiles, trucks, motorcycles, boats, and other recreational vehicles, as well as home equity installment loans, unsecured home improvement loans, and revolving lines of credit; and various non-traditional offerings, such as insurance and securities brokerage services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for WesBanco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WesBanco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.