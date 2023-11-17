Western Asset Global High Income Fund Inc. (EHI) To Go Ex-Dividend on January 23rd

Western Asset Global High Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:EHI – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, November 15th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 24th will be given a dividend of 0.067 per share on Thursday, February 1st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 23rd.

Western Asset Global High Income Fund has raised its dividend payment by an average of 2.2% annually over the last three years.

EHI stock opened at $6.60 on Friday. Western Asset Global High Income Fund has a 1 year low of $6.00 and a 1 year high of $7.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $6.54 and a 200 day moving average of $6.94.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EHI. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Western Asset Global High Income Fund during the first quarter valued at approximately $78,000. HRT Financial LP purchased a new stake in shares of Western Asset Global High Income Fund during the first quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of Western Asset Global High Income Fund during the first quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Western Asset Global High Income Fund by 6.4% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 28,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,000 after buying an additional 1,712 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Western Asset Global High Income Fund by 18.8% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 31,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after buying an additional 4,938 shares during the last quarter.

Western Asset Global High Income Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Limited, and Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd. It invests in the fixed income markets across the globe.

