Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Inc. to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.04 (NYSE:HIO)

Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:HIO – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, November 15th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.0355 per share by the closed-end fund on Thursday, February 1st. This represents a $0.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 23rd.
Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund has increased its dividend by an average of 0.9% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.
Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE:HIO opened at $3.76 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $3.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.76. Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund has a fifty-two week low of $3.52 and a fifty-two week high of $4.19.
Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Company Profile
Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed-income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company and Western Asset Management Company Limited. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.
