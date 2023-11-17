Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Inc. to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.04 (NYSE:HIO)

Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:HIOGet Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, November 15th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.0355 per share by the closed-end fund on Thursday, February 1st. This represents a $0.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 23rd.

Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund has increased its dividend by an average of 0.9% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:HIO opened at $3.76 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $3.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.76. Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund has a fifty-two week low of $3.52 and a fifty-two week high of $4.19.

Institutional Trading of Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Creative Planning bought a new stake in Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund in the third quarter valued at $39,000. Mariner LLC bought a new stake in Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund in the third quarter valued at $199,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund by 13.9% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 78,214 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $285,000 after acquiring an additional 9,565 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund by 1.7% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 287,918 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $1,048,000 after acquiring an additional 4,921 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new stake in shares of Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund during the second quarter worth $55,000.

Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Company Profile

Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed-income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company and Western Asset Management Company Limited. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

Featured Stories

Dividend History for Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund (NYSE:HIO)

