Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. (HYI) To Go Ex-Dividend on January 23rd

Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:HYI – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, November 15th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 24th will be given a dividend of 0.095 per share on Thursday, February 1st. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 23rd.

Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund has increased its dividend payment by an average of 1.8% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

NYSE HYI opened at $11.51 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $11.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.56. Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund has a fifty-two week low of $10.99 and a fifty-two week high of $13.01.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund by 10.1% during the first quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 912,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,935,000 after purchasing an additional 83,857 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 391,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,885,000 after acquiring an additional 6,865 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund by 10.6% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 349,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,846,000 after acquiring an additional 33,594 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund by 3.5% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 141,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,719,000 after purchasing an additional 4,816 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TFB Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund in the fourth quarter valued at $1,266,000.

Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd., Western Asset Management Company Ltd and Western Asset Management Company Limited.

