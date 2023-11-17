Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. (HYI) To Go Ex-Dividend on January 23rd

Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:HYI – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, November 15th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 24th will be given a dividend of 0.095 per share on Thursday, February 1st. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 23rd.
Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund has increased its dividend payment by an average of 1.8% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.
Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Stock Up 0.3 %
NYSE HYI opened at $11.51 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $11.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.56. Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund has a fifty-two week low of $10.99 and a fifty-two week high of $13.01.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund
Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Company Profile
Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd., Western Asset Management Company Ltd and Western Asset Management Company Limited.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund
- How to Evaluate a Stock Before Buying
- Williams-Sonoma is a steal for buy-and-hold investors
- How to Invest in the Entertainment Industry
- A closer look at Warren Buffett’s latest surprise purchase
- Investing In Preferred Stock vs. Common Stock
- GE stock surges to six-year high: What’s behind the move?
Receive News & Ratings for Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.