Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Inc. (NYSE:IGI) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.07 Per Share

Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Inc. (NYSE:IGI – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, November 15th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.0695 per share on Thursday, February 1st. This represents a $0.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.12%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 23rd. This is a boost from Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07.
Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 4.8% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.
Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Stock Up 0.1 %
Shares of IGI opened at $16.30 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $15.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.15. Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust has a 52-week low of $15.13 and a 52-week high of $17.44.
Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Company Profile
Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Inc is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd, Western Asset Management Company Ltd., and Western Asset Management Company Limited.
