Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund Inc. (MHF) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.02 on February 1st

Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:MHF – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, November 15th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.022 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, February 1st. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.17%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 23rd. This is a positive change from Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.02.

Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund Trading Up 1.4 %

NYSE:MHF opened at $6.33 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $6.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.31. Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund has a 52 week low of $5.92 and a 52 week high of $6.96.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund by 266.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 384,286 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,452,000 after purchasing an additional 279,320 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund by 25.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 658,343 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,200,000 after acquiring an additional 135,235 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 556,526 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,918,000 after acquiring an additional 68,915 shares during the last quarter. Logan Stone Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund during the 4th quarter worth $427,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund by 680.4% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 33,751 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $216,000 after acquiring an additional 29,426 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.28% of the company’s stock.

Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund Company Profile

Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It invests primarily in intermediate and long-term municipal debt securities issued by state and local governments including U.S.

