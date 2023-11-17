Western Resources (TSE:WRX) Trading Up 7.1%

Western Resources Corp. (TSE:WRX – Get Free Report) was up 7.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$0.15 and last traded at C$0.15. Approximately 2,000 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the average daily volume of 29,810 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.14.
Western Resources Price Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.24, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 1.80. The stock has a market cap of C$61.30 million, a P/E ratio of -5.00 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.23.
About Western Resources
Western Resources Corp., through its subsidiary, Western Potash Corp., engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of potash mineral properties in Canada. The company primarily holds a 100% interest in the Milestone project covering an area of approximately 84,557 acres of crown held mineral leases and 65,305 acres of acquired freehold leases located to the southeast of Regina in Saskatchewan, Canada.
