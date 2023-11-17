Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Co. (NYSE:WAB) Receives $126.14 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Co. (NYSE:WAB – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $126.14.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on WAB. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $112.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. TD Cowen cut Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $114.00 to $125.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Stephens increased their target price on Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $137.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $92,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV raised its position in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 1,292.4% in the 2nd quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 1,100 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 1,021 shares in the last quarter. Finally, V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $204,000. Institutional investors own 90.52% of the company’s stock.

WAB opened at $114.75 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $106.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $106.40. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies has a 12-month low of $91.89 and a 12-month high of $119.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.45, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.44.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies (NYSE:WAB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The transportation company reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.24. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies had a return on equity of 10.04% and a net margin of 8.02%. The firm had revenue of $2.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.22 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies will post 5.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 14th. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies’s payout ratio is 16.27%.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corporation provides technology-based locomotives, equipment, systems, and services for the freight rail and passenger transit industries worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Freight and Transit. The Freight segment manufactures and services components for freight cars and locomotives; builds, rebuilds, upgrades, and overhauls locomotives; supplies railway electronics, positive train control equipment, and signal design and engineering services; services locomotives and freight cars; and provides heat exchange and cooling systems, and components and digital solutions.

