Westpac Banking Corp Boosts Position in Alteryx, Inc. (NYSE:AYX)

Westpac Banking Corp raised its stake in shares of Alteryx, Inc. (NYSE:AYX – Free Report) by 42.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,100 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,000 shares during the quarter. Westpac Banking Corp owned about 0.05% of Alteryx worth $1,684,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in Alteryx by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 8,029,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $574,379,000 after buying an additional 806,018 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Alteryx by 0.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,522,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,991,000 after purchasing an additional 14,129 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Alteryx by 14.3% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,966,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,242,000 after purchasing an additional 370,704 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Alteryx by 37.9% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,034,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,845,000 after purchasing an additional 284,081 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ardevora Asset Management LLP grew its holdings in shares of Alteryx by 129.2% during the second quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP now owns 858,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,966,000 after purchasing an additional 483,894 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AYX stock opened at $38.68 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.51. Alteryx, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.92 and a fifty-two week high of $70.63. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $35.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.97.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley raised Alteryx from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $54.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, September 18th. DA Davidson assumed coverage on Alteryx in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Alteryx from $65.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 target price on shares of Alteryx in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their target price on Alteryx from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Alteryx presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.86.

Alteryx, Inc operates in analytic process automation business in the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, and internationally. The company's analytics platform enables organizations to enhance business outcomes and the productivity of their business analysts, data scientists, citizen data scientists, and data engineers.

