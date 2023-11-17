Westpac Banking Corp Decreases Stake in Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYK)

Westpac Banking Corp cut its holdings in Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYK – Free Report) by 23.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 131,485 shares of the company’s stock after selling 40,001 shares during the quarter. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in Liberty Global were worth $2,336,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of LBTYK. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Liberty Global by 4.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,445,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,293,000 after purchasing an additional 675,496 shares in the last quarter. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC boosted its position in Liberty Global by 15.8% during the second quarter. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC now owns 10,455,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,800,000 after purchasing an additional 1,430,260 shares in the last quarter. MFN Partners Management LP boosted its position in Liberty Global by 8.1% during the first quarter. MFN Partners Management LP now owns 6,706,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,764,000 after purchasing an additional 500,000 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Liberty Global by 1.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,670,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,918,000 after purchasing an additional 79,313 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perpetual Ltd purchased a new stake in Liberty Global during the first quarter worth $102,933,000. 49.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LBTYK has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet cut Liberty Global from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Pivotal Research boosted their price target on Liberty Global from $25.00 to $27.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Liberty Global in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

In other news, EVP Andrea Salvato sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.93, for a total value of $946,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 121,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,307,661.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, EVP Bryan H. Hall sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.82, for a total value of $99,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 133,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,653,937.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Andrea Salvato sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.93, for a total value of $946,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 121,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,307,661.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 155,797 shares of company stock valued at $2,951,074 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 9.86% of the company’s stock.

LBTYK stock opened at $17.28 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $17.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.40. Liberty Global plc has a 12-month low of $16.26 and a 12-month high of $22.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The company has a market cap of $6.83 billion, a PE ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.25.

Liberty Global plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband internet, video, fixed-line telephony, and mobile communications services to residential and business customers. It offers value-added broadband services, such as intelligent WiFi features; internet services; security solutions, such as anti-virus, anti-spyware, firewall, and spam protection; smart home services; online storage solutions; web spaces; and Connect Box that delivers in-home Wi-Fi service.

