Westpac Banking Corp Decreases Stock Position in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)

Westpac Banking Corp cut its holdings in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Free Report) by 76.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 7,892 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 26,042 shares during the quarter. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in Workday were worth $1,783,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WDAY. RB Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Workday by 2.8% in the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 2,763 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $662,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Workday by 11.8% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 2,511 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $601,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Workday in the first quarter worth about $2,974,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Workday by 2.7% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 2,813 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $674,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its stake in shares of Workday by 10.3% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,391 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $812,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. 68.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Carl M. Eschenbach acquired 8,676 shares of Workday stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $240.44 per share, for a total transaction of $2,086,057.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 20,222 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,862,177.68. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Workday news, Director George J. Still, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of Workday stock in a transaction on Friday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.00, for a total value of $1,255,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 115,000 shares in the company, valued at $28,865,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Carl M. Eschenbach bought 8,676 shares of Workday stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $240.44 per share, for a total transaction of $2,086,057.44. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 20,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,862,177.68. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 131,714 shares of company stock worth $32,193,350. 21.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Workday Stock Performance

Shares of Workday stock opened at $231.95 on Friday. Workday, Inc. has a one year low of $141.22 and a one year high of $252.72. The company has a market cap of $60.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -483.23, a PEG ratio of 7.65 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.00. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $222.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $221.32.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 24th. The software maker reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.17. Workday had a positive return on equity of 2.09% and a negative net margin of 1.81%. The firm had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.16) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Workday, Inc. will post 1.13 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on WDAY. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Workday from $290.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 25th. Guggenheim raised their price objective on Workday from $142.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 25th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on Workday from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 25th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Workday from $247.00 to $236.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 28th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on Workday from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $248.58.

Workday Company Profile

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments, and to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications, which enable chief financial officers to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes, such as payables and receivables; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

