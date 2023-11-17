Westpac Banking Corp Has $1.46 Million Position in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Westpac Banking Corp cut its position in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Free Report) by 78.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 12,454 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 46,669 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $1,461,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Valero Energy by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,065,228 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,276,875,000 after purchasing an additional 395,771 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Valero Energy by 96.2% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,389,258 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,310,740,000 after purchasing an additional 4,604,158 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Valero Energy by 3.0% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,279,603 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $971,197,000 after purchasing an additional 240,664 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Valero Energy in the fourth quarter worth $534,892,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Valero Energy by 9.2% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,118,486 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $483,091,000 after purchasing an additional 347,029 shares during the period. 77.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently commented on VLO. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $174.00 to $159.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $113.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Valero Energy in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. lowered shares of Valero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $150.00 to $130.00 in a report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $152.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Valero Energy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $153.64.

Valero Energy Stock Down 3.8 %

Valero Energy stock opened at $121.91 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $132.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $124.03. Valero Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $104.18 and a 1-year high of $152.20. The company has a market cap of $41.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The oil and gas company reported $7.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.36 by $0.13. Valero Energy had a net margin of 7.11% and a return on equity of 39.97%. The company had revenue of $38.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.46 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $7.14 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Valero Energy Co. will post 24.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Valero Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th will be given a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 16th. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.91%.

About Valero Energy

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. The company produces California Reformulated Gasoline Blendstock for Oxygenate Blending and Conventional Blendstock for Oxygenate Blending gasolines, CARB diesel, diesel, jet fuel, and asphalt; aromatics; and sulfur crude oils.

