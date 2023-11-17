Westpac Banking Corp Has $2.32 Million Holdings in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

Westpac Banking Corp lessened its holdings in shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Free Report) by 70.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,216 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 38,415 shares during the quarter. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $2,315,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of American Water Works by 71.6% in the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 57,625 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $8,441,000 after purchasing an additional 24,051 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of American Water Works by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 47,680 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,985,000 after purchasing an additional 1,968 shares during the period. Mirova US LLC raised its stake in shares of American Water Works by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Mirova US LLC now owns 847,290 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $124,120,000 after purchasing an additional 9,280 shares during the period. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of American Water Works by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC now owns 6,965 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $994,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares during the period. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Water Works in the 1st quarter valued at about $103,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.99% of the company’s stock.

Get American Water Works alerts:

American Water Works Trading Up 0.4 %

American Water Works stock opened at $130.99 on Friday. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 52 week low of $114.25 and a 52 week high of $162.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.18, a PEG ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.63. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $125.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $137.39.

American Water Works Dividend Announcement

American Water Works ( NYSE:AWK Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.11. American Water Works had a return on equity of 9.99% and a net margin of 22.26%. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.63 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 4.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.7075 per share. This represents a $2.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 13th. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.71%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently issued reports on AWK. Mizuho lifted their target price on American Water Works from $134.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. StockNews.com began coverage on American Water Works in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $169.00 target price on shares of American Water Works in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Finally, Guggenheim lowered their target price on American Water Works from $147.00 to $126.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on American Water Works

Insider Transactions at American Water Works

In other news, Director Michael Marberry acquired 3,786 shares of American Water Works stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $130.20 per share, for a total transaction of $492,937.20. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 7,459 shares in the company, valued at approximately $971,161.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

American Water Works Profile

(Free Report)

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,600 communities in 14 states serving approximately 3.4 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, including food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for American Water Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Water Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.