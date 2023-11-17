Westpac Banking Corp Has $2.46 Million Holdings in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

Westpac Banking Corp reduced its holdings in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Free Report) by 86.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,161 shares of the company’s stock after selling 120,683 shares during the quarter. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $2,456,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its holdings in Airbnb by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 2,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. New World Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Airbnb by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. New World Advisors LLC now owns 3,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $413,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Airbnb by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Accredited Investors Inc. lifted its holdings in Airbnb by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Accredited Investors Inc. now owns 2,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Airbnb by 36.9% during the 2nd quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 323 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. 44.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Airbnb from $142.00 to $123.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $141.00 target price on shares of Airbnb in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Airbnb from $114.00 to $111.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Susquehanna dropped their target price on shares of Airbnb from $165.00 to $160.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Airbnb from $97.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Airbnb has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $141.94.

Shares of NASDAQ ABNB opened at $126.28 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $128.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $127.90. Airbnb, Inc. has a 1-year low of $81.91 and a 1-year high of $154.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a market cap of $81.89 billion, a PE ratio of 15.27, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.26.

In other news, insider Catherine C. Powell sold 2,411 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.25, for a total transaction of $299,566.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 113,213 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,066,715.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Catherine C. Powell sold 2,411 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.25, for a total value of $299,566.75. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 113,213 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,066,715.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Nathan Blecharczyk sold 17,445 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.35, for a total transaction of $2,186,730.75. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 922,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $115,649,790.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 537,701 shares of company stock worth $73,781,416 in the last three months. Insiders own 30.84% of the company’s stock.

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, or vacation homes.

